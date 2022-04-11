56-year-old man killed following crash on scooter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 56-year-old man on a scooter was killed in a crash in a gated community.

The incident happened about 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Glen Meadow Drive and Forest Hills Circle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the operator of the scooter exited the roadway onto the west shoulder and crossed over the concrete sidewalk and onto the grass shoulder.

The man fell from the scooter and came to a final rest within the grass shoulder of Glen Meadow Drive. He was pronounced deceased by Sarasota County EMS.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.