Cool and dry Sunday, much warmer for the workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our cool and dry weather pattern continues for Sunday. We start in the low 50s, highs are only in the 70s, and dew points dip into the 30s and 40s for a very comfortable day. Winds Sunday are back to Northeast at 10-15 mph. After the weekend, our cool High Pressure moves east and warmer air returns quickly. Wednesday and Thursday push to the mid-60s and dew points near 70° for that humid Florida feel we know and love! Rain chances stay low even with the heat and higher humidity by the end of the week. A cold front drops into northern Florida by Friday, and that gives us a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

