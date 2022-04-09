Scrapyard fire burns in Palmetto
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A scrapyard in Palmetto caught fire this morning.
At approximately 10:00 a.m., a crew from North River Fire Department responded to a fire near the Port of Manatee. The fire is at Port Manatee Scrap Metal.
Officials say the fire is expected to burn for hours. At this time, it is 25% contained.
We will update you as new information comes in.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.