Scrapyard fire burns in Palmetto

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A scrapyard in Palmetto caught fire this morning.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., a crew from North River Fire Department responded to a fire near the Port of Manatee. The fire is at Port Manatee Scrap Metal.

Officials say the fire is expected to burn for hours. At this time, it is 25% contained.

We will update you as new information comes in.

