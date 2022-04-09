Organizations from all over the county united to give residents an up-close look at their work and show them where they can fit in.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County nonprofits are doing what they can to bring new talent onto their teams.

The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County and CareerSource Suncoast have teamed up to bring together nonprofits in the area at their first job and volunteer fair.

Organizers said they want people interested in volunteer work to have face-to-face meetings with the staff so they can share their talents and find a place in the organization that suits them.

For many of the people involved, it’s not just about finding a job or a new activity. It’s about making Manatee County a little brighter for everyone else.

“Just to make a difference in the community,” Hanna Miller, the business services manager at CareerSource Suncoast, said. “This is where we live and we work, and it’s a beautiful place that we live--and just to be able to give back. Especially now, after everything that’s happened with COVID, it’s really important to make a difference locally.”

Organizers plan on hosting another one of these job fairs. That could come perhaps later this year or next year.

Either way, they’re hoping the next event will be bigger and better.

If you weren’t able to make it to the job and volunteer fair, it’s not too late to get in touch with those nonprofits. We’ve compiled a list of the organizations invited to the fair with hyperlinks attached so you can view opportunities on their websites.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County

• CareerSource Suncoast

• CAN Community Health

• Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County

• Easterseals

• MCR Health

• Southeastern Guide Dogs

• Streets of Paradise

