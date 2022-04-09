Advertise With Us
Cool weekend, Hot work week

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our cool, windy, and dry weather pattern continues through the weekend. Highs are only in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and dew points dipping into the 40s. Strong northwest winds will give an even cooler feel to Saturday. Winds Sunday are back to Northwest t 10-15 mph. After the weekend, our cool High Pressure moves east and warmer air returns quickly. Wednesday and Thursday get close to record highs. Rain chances stay low even with the heat and higher humidity by the end of the week. No cold front on the maps to cool us down for the next 7 to 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

