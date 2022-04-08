Sheriff: Polk County firefighter charged with extorting minor to send nude photos

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County firefighter from Palmetto has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Richard Dalton Battle, 24, of Palmetto, and a Polk County Fire Rescue firefighter, was arrested for his alleged contact with a 14-year-old Polk County girl via the mobile app Snapchat and coercing her to send nude videos of herself to him.

Documents say the inappropriate contact began in 2019 after Battle found the victim on Instagram and then added her on Snapchat. The victim told Battle that she was only 14 years old, to which Battle replied, “Okay.”

The victim asked Battle how old he was, but he did not answer. The conversations between Battle and the victim turned sexual in nature, and Battle began threatening to tell the victim’s mother that she was on Snapchat unless the victim sent him nude videos. He told the victim that he knew her location because Snapmaps was turned on and the victim was in fear that he would come to her home, therefore the victim sent Battle two videos of herself nude.

Battle then continued to send her Snapchat messages, which the victim ignored. He repeatedly asked her to send more videos, which she ignored until late March 2022 when she decided she “couldn’t take it anymore.” The victim searched for Battle’s true identity online and found a Facebook profile “Dalton Battle” where he is wearing a Polk County Fire Rescue T-shirt. The victim reported the online conversations to an adult, and an investigation ensued.

The victim told detectives that she felt pressured into sending the videos, and that it was disgusting and “the worst thing ever.”

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives interviewed Battle when he arrived to work at the Ewell Road fire station on April 7, and he told them that he had met the victim, whom he believed to be at least 18 years old, on the dating app Tinder. He denied the threats and denied soliciting her to send videos, but did admit she sent videos to him. He denied being on Snapchat at all.

Deputies have screenshots from the Snapchat conversation.

Battle was placed under arrest and booked into the Polk County Jail for one count solicitation of a person under 16 to commit a lewd act, one count unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and one count of extortion. He is being held without bond for the solicitation charge, and $6,000 bond total for the other two charges.

