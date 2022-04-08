SCSO announces addition of new horse on the force

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit is debuting its newest horse, Roscoe.

Roscoe is a 10-year-old Belgian Draft Horse, standing at approximately 18 hands tall.

He was acquired in March and immediately began an accelerated training regimen with the agency’s mounted patrol deputies. Roscoe has quickly become a natural fit within the unit due to his calm demeanor and easy-going disposition. He will soon be assisting with increased patrols on Siesta Key during spring break as well as holidays and special events throughout the year.

“It is thanks to continued support from the community that we are able to keep our unit well-staffed, trained, and equipped with amazing animals,” commented Special Operations Captain Bryan Ivings. “Roscoe is already a valuable asset and will be a natural leader for the other horses.”

The Mounted Patrol Unit is comprised of seven horses, two full-time deputies, five part-time deputies, as well as a barn technician. Both the horses and staff work out of a recently constructed barn located in Nokomis.

