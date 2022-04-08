Advertise With Us
Ordinance to keep people from sitting and lying down on sidewalks in downtown Sarasota

Strong push for the no sit and lie ordinance for downtown Sarasota.
By Rick Adams
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s become a common site on Main Street in downtown Sarasota and streets nearby. People sitting or lying down on the sidewalk. City commissioners recently passed a first reading of an ordinance to prohibit that from happening.

“Main Street is at the heart of our local economy and a lot of small businesses, mom and pops, depend on it’s vibrancy to survive,” said Hagen Brody, a Sarasota City Commissioner. “And so what this does is ensures that downtown is safe, and everyone has easy access to the stores.”

This no sit and lie ordinance is for Main Street and Palm Avenue and would be in effect from 10am until midnight. Frequent visitors to downtown say this is a big problem.

“It just makes me feel uncomfortable when I’m walking around and seeing a whole slew of them lying around,” said Leona Pietras, a Sarasota resident. “It just makes you want to cross the street.”

Violators would first receive several warnings and then could eventually face fines.

“We hear about it from our residents and businesses and this is a response to that,” said Brody. “And it’s a tool that other communities are using to better manage their public spaces.”

City commissioners are expected to have a final vote on this ordinance in the coming weeks.

