Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hero FHP trooper throws out first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game

Trooper Toni Schuck
Trooper Toni Schuck(Tampa Bay Rays)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A trooper who heroically stopped an alleged drunk driver from crashing into a group of runners and joggers by crashing head-on into the suspect was honored by the Tampa Bay Rays.

FHP trooper Toni Schuck was the last line of defense after Kristen Watts of Sarasota went past barricades that were set up for the Skyway 10k race on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 6. Watts crashed her vehicle nearly head on with Schuck’s SUV.

Watts’ blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

Schuck said she was focused on protecting the racers. “I don’t know how I could continue on in law enforcement if she had gotten past me and somebody had gotten hurt,” she said.

Friday, Schuck and her husband, Sgt. Scott Schuck threw the opening pitch at the Tampa Bays Ray opener.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday on 14th Street West.
Caught on camera: Bystanders come to rescue of Manatee crash victim
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Work on The 101 Condominium will include structural work on parking garage and painting and...
Major work being done at The 101 Condominium in Sarasota, formerly known as Dolphin Tower
Authorities investigated a crash involving a trolley and a bicyclist on Siesta Key Thursday.
Siesta Key bicyclist injured in collision with trolley
In January 1907, the Avanti struck Loggerhead Key in Dry Tortugas National Park. Over the past...
Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida’s Dry Tortugas

Latest News

Best chance for rain will be late next week
Cool and breezy weekend ahead
Strong push for the no sit and lie ordinance for downtown Sarasota.
Ordinance to keep people from sitting and lying down on sidewalks in downtown Sarasota
Michael Marolla
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man with ‘drugs, guns and a gator’
Miss Betty is turning 104!!
Brookdale Colonial Park celebrates resident’s 104th birthday