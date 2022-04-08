Hero FHP trooper throws out first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A trooper who heroically stopped an alleged drunk driver from crashing into a group of runners and joggers by crashing head-on into the suspect was honored by the Tampa Bay Rays.

FHP trooper Toni Schuck was the last line of defense after Kristen Watts of Sarasota went past barricades that were set up for the Skyway 10k race on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 6. Watts crashed her vehicle nearly head on with Schuck’s SUV.

Watts’ blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

Schuck said she was focused on protecting the racers. “I don’t know how I could continue on in law enforcement if she had gotten past me and somebody had gotten hurt,” she said.

Friday, Schuck and her husband, Sgt. Scott Schuck threw the opening pitch at the Tampa Bays Ray opener.

Honored to have Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck and her husband, Sergeant Scott Schuck throw out today's #OpeningDay first pitch pic.twitter.com/LsV4Z7ZnGc — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 8, 2022

