Crash closes I-275 for several hours

A wrong-way driver is being blamed for a crash Friday morning on I-275 in Tampa.
A wrong-way driver is being blamed for a crash Friday morning on I-275 in Tampa.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A wrong-way driver is being blamed for a crash on I-275 early Friday morning that closed the highway for several hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 3:15 a.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-275, near Busch Boulevard, and collided nearly head-on with a northbound vehicle.

The interstate remained closed until 5:20 a.m.

Drug and alcohol impairment are suspected, an FHP spokesman said.

