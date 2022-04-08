Crash closes I-275 for several hours

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A wrong-way driver is being blamed for a crash on I-275 early Friday morning that closed the highway for several hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 3:15 a.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-275, near Busch Boulevard, and collided nearly head-on with a northbound vehicle.

The interstate remained closed until 5:20 a.m.

Drug and alcohol impairment are suspected, an FHP spokesman said.

