Cooler and drier air moves in behind front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for some cooler conditions over the next several days as winds shift to the NW and usher in some much drier air as well. Skies will begin to clear as high pressure slowly builds in from the west. This high will be slow in moving so we can expect to see the northerly winds through the weekend.

It will be breezy on Friday so boaters beware that a small craft advisory is in effect for Suncoast waters through Friday as seas will be building up to 4-6 feet at times and expect to see choppy conditions out on the waters mainly offshore.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Friday with a high of 73 at the beach and mid 70s elsewhere. We start the day off on Saturday with lows in the low to mid 60s. Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. It will still be a bit breezy on Saturday but should still be a really nice day.

Sunday gets a little cool for some folks as temperatures will be some 10 degrees below average. Inland areas will wake up to temperatures in the low 50s and mid to upper 50s at the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with a high in the upper 70′s.

The weather stays nice through Thursday of next week with much warmer weather returning. The highs next week will be in the mid to upper 80s each day with no threat of any significant rainfall until we get to Friday of next week.

