Cool and breezy weekend ahead

Small craft advisory for Saturday
Best chance for rain will be late next week
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A secondary cold front will be moving through the area on Saturday morning bringing only a few clouds with no chance for any significant rainfall. The passage of this front will keep winds out of the NW at 15-25 mph making for a windy day on Saturday. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. That is about 6 degrees below the average for this time of year.

Saturday evening you may need a jacket if you are heading out for the evening. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday morning we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s inland and mid 50s closer to the coast. That is chilly as the normal low for this time of year is in the low 60s.

Sunny skies on Sunday with winds turning to the NE and settling down a bit to 5-10 mph. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s by early afternoon. The boating advisories will be lifted on Sunday as the wind and waves calm down a bit

Pleasant weekend ahead
Monday we start off in the upper 50s and end in the low to mid 80s by the early afternoon. Look for the weather to warm up and get muggy through the work week as highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s each day.

