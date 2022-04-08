Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man with ‘drugs, guns and a gator’

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man after a bizarre discovery.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black GMC Sierra pickup after they recognized the driver from previous law enforcement encounters as having a suspended license. This happened about 12:30 a.m. near 12th Street Southeast and Golden Gate Boulevard.

A live baby alligator was found in an open plastic tub was located in the bed of the pickup, along with two firearms inside the truck. One firearm was concealed in the glove box and the other was hidden under the front passenger seat.

The deputies arrested front-seat passenger Michael Marolla, 31. Marolla also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment after deputies found multiple loaded syringes in Marolla’s jacket. The syringes tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the alligator. Wildlife officers responded to investigate.

