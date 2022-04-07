War in Ukraine hitting close to home for many residents on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The horrifying images in Ukraine thousands of miles away hitting close to home for many residents on the Suncoast. Artem Kovalyk is from Ukraine. He has lived in South Sarasota for six months with his wife, who is also Ukrainian, and their 5-year-old son. Kovalyk says his wife cries a lot over what’s happening in Ukraine and sometimes the reality of this devastating war hits him very hard too.

“When I was alone home, it was really hard to see those images and I cried,” said Kovalyk.

Many of their family and friends are in Ukraine. Kovalyk says they are safe, but he has heard the news that may not be so good for one of his former classmates.

“He was in Mariupol, his family is looking for him,” said Kovalyk. “He did not contact his family for a month now, so we don’t know what happened to him, but we’re afraid he’s not alive.”

The Kovalyk family is showing their pride with a Ukrainian flag draped over the back of their vehicle at all times. One of their family members could be in the United States by the end of the week. They are pushing hard to get many more of their family members here very soon, but it is a very challenging process.

“It’s a hard journey with a lot of turns, at some points it’s even dangerous,” said Kovalyk.

