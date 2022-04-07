Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Strong storms possible today

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. The morning hours will be mostly calm with only an isolated shower or two. However, the skies will darken around lunchtime as a line of storms approaches the Suncoast.

Especially after 2-3 p.m., the storms could become stronger as they move onshore and one or two could be severe. The tornado chance is a low 2% but, the risks of large hail and damaging winds are higher at 15%. After about 7 or 8 p.m., the risk of severe weather will rapidly diminish.

Once the front is passed, the cloudy skies will begin to clear and gusty winds shift to the north. Drier and slightly cooler air will move in and stick through the weekend. Boaters should be aware that winds will remain elevated through the weekend. Today and Friday will have a small craft advisory in effect and a rip current advisory is up for our beaches.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

