Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday

By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system over the SE U.S. will once again sweep a cold front our way on Thursday. We will see a line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms within this line move through during the late morning early afternoon on Thursday.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed us in the “slight risk” for severe storms on Thursday. This is a level 2 out of 5 levels with 5 being the most severe level. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the morning with showers and thunderstorms on the increase as the line moves in sometime after 9 a.m. Winds will be brisk out of the SW at 10-20 mph out ahead of the squall.

Greatest threat strong gusty winds and even that is in the low category
Greatest threat strong gusty winds and even that is in the low category(NOAA)

Temperatures will be warm to start the day with lows in the mid 70s. With plenty of cloud cover look for highs to be a little cooler than we have seen over the past couple of days. The average high for this time of year is 81 degrees and we should be pretty close to that before the rain moves in. Now the rain chance is at 70% and the chance of you getting damaging winds are at 15%. There is a very small chance to see an isolated tornado or waterspout with one or two of the storms as they roll through.

Most of the rain will be out of here by 3 p.m. although the will still be a chance after this the showers should not be all that strong once the winds switch around to the WNW.

Thursday evening skies will begin to clear and winds will stay strong out of the NW through the night. Look for cooler and drier air to settle in for Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures starting off in the low 60s and highs warming into the mid 70s by the early afternoon.

The weekend is looking super with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. There is no chance for any rain over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

