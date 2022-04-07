Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Riverview High School lifts lockdown following bomb threat

WWSB
WWSB(Sarasota County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
UPDATE: Riverview High School’s lockdown has been lifted. The bomb threat was found to not be credible.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of students at Riverview High School received an automated call alerting them to a lockdown at the school.

According to the School District of Sarasota County, the school was placed on lockdown after administrators became aware of a potential bomb threat. School-based officials are working alongside local law enforcement to investigate the threat.

Students are isolated from the threat and safe. The school has asked for families to please not come to campus – it is secured and all entrances to campus are closed during the investigation.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

