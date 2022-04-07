Advertise With Us
Raw oyster recall in 13 states, including Florida

The FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
The FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning of potentially contaminated raw oysters across the country this week in 13 states, including Florida.

The FDA is working with both US and Canadian public health authorities regarding a norovirus outbreak that has been linked to raw oysters from British Columbia.

The contaminated oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in the following states:

  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Washington

The FDA says oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

Food contaminated with norovirus may also look, smell and taste normal.

Norovirus can infect people of all ages, and the most common symptoms of infection are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache and body ache.

These symptoms will usually develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus. People typically recover from norovirus in one to three days.

To protect yourself from norovirus infection, the FDA urges you to avoid eating raw oysters in any of the locations listed above. If you have any of the products, the agency recommends throwing them away or returning them to the distributor.

