Passenger in Collier County crash arrested on human smuggling warrant, driver at large

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - FHP Troopers arrested an individual following a crash in Collier County.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 just after 6:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a rear end traffic crash on Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard, Naples. The driver of the at fault vehicle, a Dodge Charger, fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

The passenger of the at fault vehicle, identified as Trevor Dejon Hatchett Waithe, age 22 of Naples, was placed under arrest for a US Marshalls Warrant out of Texas regarding human smuggling and booked into the Collier County Jail.

FHP have not released the name of the driver.

