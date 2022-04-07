MCSO Sgt. removes snake from children’s playground

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Not all heroes wear capes. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Rob Hendrickson removed some dangerous nightmare fuel from a Suncoast playground

Sgt. Rob Hendrickson captured a diamondback rattlesnake that was hanging out on the playground and successfully relocated the little serpent to the Duette Preserve.

Thank you, Sgt. Hendrickson for keeping children safe and being brave enough to go within a few feet of that snake.

