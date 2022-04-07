Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hammerhead shark washes up on Pompano beach

An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida.
An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO, Fla. (WWSB) - A large hammerhead shark washed up on the sands of Pompano beach on Wednesday April 6.

Beach goers were in shock to see the large predator on land.

Scientists say the frazzled shark might have swam onto shore late last night after an encounter with fishermen.

People at the beach told our affiliate that fishing lines could be seen in the shark’s gills and a large hook was in the side of her mouth. When sharks are frazzled, they can die from being stressed out and fighting hard.

The shark was removed and buried.

“You never want to see an animal this big laying on the beach,” Pompano Beach resident Kevin Nosal. “This is 11 feet long and over 500 pounds. It’s a female, so it’s always sad when a female passes.”

Nearby construction crews using equipment to move the 11 foot shark shark away from beach crowds before scientists can collect more samples.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Sarasota shooting
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Student hit by vehicle in front of North Port High

Latest News

Many Ukrainians on the Suncoast on edge as devastating war continues in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine hitting close to home for many residents on the Suncoast
The FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
Raw oyster recall in 13 states, including Florida
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday
Florida State Capitol Building
Judge Rejects Leaving Redistricting Case