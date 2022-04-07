Hammerhead shark washes up on Pompano beach

POMPANO, Fla. (WWSB) - A large hammerhead shark washed up on the sands of Pompano beach on Wednesday April 6.

Beach goers were in shock to see the large predator on land.

Scientists say the frazzled shark might have swam onto shore late last night after an encounter with fishermen.

People at the beach told our affiliate that fishing lines could be seen in the shark’s gills and a large hook was in the side of her mouth. When sharks are frazzled, they can die from being stressed out and fighting hard.

The shark was removed and buried.

“You never want to see an animal this big laying on the beach,” Pompano Beach resident Kevin Nosal. “This is 11 feet long and over 500 pounds. It’s a female, so it’s always sad when a female passes.”

Nearby construction crews using equipment to move the 11 foot shark shark away from beach crowds before scientists can collect more samples.

