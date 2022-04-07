Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Officers race to save 4-year-old who survived 6-story fall

NYPD released dramatic bodycam video of officers rushing to help a child after he fell from a sixth-floor apartment window. (Source: NYPD)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A four-year-old New York boy who fell six stories from an apartment window Tuesday is listed in stable condition.

The New York Police Department released dramatic bodycam video of officers rushing to help the boy after the fall from a sixth-floor apartment window in the Bronx.

Police say he was alert and conscious after the fall.

Officers did not wait for an ambulance to arrive and rushed him to Lincoln Hospital in a squad car where he was immediately met by EMTs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday on 14th Street West.
Caught on camera: Bystanders come to rescue of Manatee crash victim
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Work on The 101 Condominium will include structural work on parking garage and painting and...
Major work being done at The 101 Condominium in Sarasota, formerly known as Dolphin Tower
Authorities investigated a crash involving a trolley and a bicyclist on Siesta Key Thursday.
Siesta Key bicyclist injured in collision with trolley
In January 1907, the Avanti struck Loggerhead Key in Dry Tortugas National Park. Over the past...
Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida’s Dry Tortugas

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more