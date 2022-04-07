Advertise With Us
DeSoto woman charged with drug trafficking

Katelyn Brooke Peters
Katelyn Brooke Peters(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic stop in Arcadia turned into a drug bust Wednesday, with deputies finding a cache of drugs and a handgun, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Olive Street and discovered more than 36 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), drug paraphernalia, and a 9mm handgun inside.

The driver, Katelyn Brooke Peters, was arrested and charged with trafficking in MDMA (ecstasy) 10 grams or more; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana; tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

