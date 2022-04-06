Student hit by vehicle in front of North Port High

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port High School student was apparently hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in front of the school, police said.

Police and rescue units responded to the call around 7:15 a.m. involving a vehicle and pedestrian. “The pedestrian appears to be a NPHS student,” and was taken by his parents to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, city spokesman Josh Taylor told ABC7.

Traffic, already heavy in the area before school begins, will backed up in every direction, for at least 30 minutes, Taylor said.

