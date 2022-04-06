Advertise With Us
Risk of severe weather increasing

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While today’s weather will be similar to yesterday, Thursday will be very different.

A strong southerly flow of air will continue to transport warm and humid air to the Suncoast today. This will be one ingredient in the forecast that supports the increased risk for severe weather tomorrow. Additionally, our winds will be strong and will add a twist to the air that will tend to produce a few organized storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and downpours.

The timing appears to be late in the morning then into the afternoon and early evening. This is why Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

After the storms sink south tomorrow evening and the cold front passes by, our winds will shift and cooler and drier air will move in. Friday temperatures will drop by 10 degrees and the humidity will fall. It will be another breezy day as the wind will be elevated throughout the weekend.

When combined with sunny skies, mild afternoons, and cool crisp nights, the weekend forecast is a 10 out of 10.

