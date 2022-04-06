Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks for healing prayers for K-9 Vise

K-9 Vise and his handler Deputy Cronin.
K-9 Vise and his handler Deputy Cronin.(PCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County K-9 Vise, who recovered two years ago after being stabbed during a violent apprehension, is recovering once more after coming down with pancreatitis.

Officials say K-9 Vise, who just turned 8, was again rushed to the ER after being severely dehydrated, not eating, and not responding. He underwent emergency surgery to identify a large mass seen on ultrasound. He ended up with pancreatitis but no infection. (He also had to go under the knife to have two other things removed, but Polk County Sheriff’s Office have kindly asked us not to say what to avoid embarrassing him.)

Vise is back home with his handler, but the department is asking for thoughts and prayers regardless.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverview High School math teacher Ashley Hernandez was surprised Tuesday morning with news she...
Riverview High teacher gets national award
New Arts Center
Van Wezel, City of Sarasota announce planning of new Sarasota Performing Arts Center
Ashleigh Schulman got a surprise on her doorstep
Ding Dong! Gator decides to take early morning nap on Bradenton doorstep
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart
Sarasota man facing additional armed robbery charges

Latest News

The FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
Raw oyster recall in 13 states, including Florida
An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida.
Hammerhead shark washes up on Pompano beach
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday
Florida State Capitol Building
Judge Rejects Leaving Redistricting Case