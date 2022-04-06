Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks for healing prayers for K-9 Vise

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County K-9 Vise, who recovered two years ago after being stabbed during a violent apprehension, is recovering once more after coming down with pancreatitis.

Officials say K-9 Vise, who just turned 8, was again rushed to the ER after being severely dehydrated, not eating, and not responding. He underwent emergency surgery to identify a large mass seen on ultrasound. He ended up with pancreatitis but no infection. (He also had to go under the knife to have two other things removed, but Polk County Sheriff’s Office have kindly asked us not to say what to avoid embarrassing him.)

Vise is back home with his handler, but the department is asking for thoughts and prayers regardless.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.