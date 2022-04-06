Advertise With Us
One injured in Sarasota shooting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. with additional details

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 29th Street and Goodrich Avenue Tuesday night.

One person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries, the police department revealed shortly after midnight Wednesday on Twitter.

Detectives are attempting to locate additional video footage from surveillance cameras. A police spokesperson said the investigation has been hindered because “it appears the victim was not being honest in the events that occurred. More follow-up is being conducted today.”

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call 941-316-1199 or CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

