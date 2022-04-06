Advertise With Us
Neighbors mount golf carts to herd runaway cattle

The amateur team heard about five wandering cows and sprang into action to get them home safely.
By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A few livestock owners in Sarasota County got some unexpected help over the weekend when five of their cows ran away from home.

“It’s pretty hard to lose 5,000 pounds of beef around here,” Jack Lungmus said.

Certainly not for long.

When word got around on the Nextdoor app that five cows had wandered a little too far from home, the neighborhood sprang into action. Cell phone video captures the sight of a group of people mounting their trusty golf carts to get the herd moving back toward home.

The small team, including a few young cowgirls, all played their part in the roundup.

“There were two little girls,” Joan Morgan said. “An 11-year-old and an 8-year-old and they did their job, I’ll tell you. They were so excited.”

After hours of hard work, the five cows eventually found themselves back where they belong.

The amateur team celebrated with a group picture and went out for dinner together.

Days after the incident, the cow owners put up an electric fence to keep the cows from escaping again.

Even if they do, who knows? Perhaps the amateur team will ride to the rescue yet again.

After all, it won’t be their first rodeo.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

