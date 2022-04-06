Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare

Mother claims she picked her son up from daycare and he was bruised and had a bite mark
By Alexis Means and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at a home daycare center. Police are investigating the allegation.

Janae Lawson says she picked her 1-year-old son up last week from the caregiver, and his face was bruised with a bite mark. His mother wants to know what happened to him while he was at daycare.

WTVG did not report the name of the daycare because no charges have been filed in the case.

“He had scratches all over his face,” Lawson said. “I took him home, took a sleeper off, and I noticed that there were bite marks on his arm. There were scratches on his chest and all over his neck.”

She took her son to the hospital. Medical documents claim he apparently suffered physical abuse.

Fremont Police are investigating to see what happened to the 1-year-old.

“I’m very hurt and disappointed because I’ve had this babysitter for a few months now, and I just want answers,” Lawson said. “I just want to know what happened to my son. The bruises are still there, and he’s probably going to have a scar on his face.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Matthew Havrilka
Suspect in gruesome hotel murder ruled incompetent to stand trial
One injured in Sarasota shooting
WWSB
Riverview High School lifts lockdown following bomb threat
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday
Pioneer needs a comfy spot to spend the rest of his days.
Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC

Latest News

Some cooler weather moves in behind front for weekend
Cooler and drier air moves in behind front
A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body