Man arrested after gunfire reported in Port Charlotte neighborhood

Ralph A. Marok
Ralph A. Marok(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies arrested a man early Wednesday who they say was screaming incoherently and shooting two handguns in a Port Charlotte community.

Homeowners in the area of Glendale Avenue called 911 just after 1 a.m. to report the sound of gunshots. Callers told deputies they could hear a man screaming while he ran between homes in the area. When deputies arrived, they located Ralph A. Marok, 59, who deputies say appeared irrational. He was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives found 19 .40 caliber and .45 caliber shell casings between the two homes. Several vehicles were struck by gunfire. Two handguns were found discarded in the yard of two different homes on Glendale Avenue.

The homes hit were occupied, with one bullet striking the bedroom window where a person was sleeping. No injuries were reported.

Marok was later taken to the Charlotte County Jail. Several firearms have been removed from Marok’s home as the criminal investigation continues.

Marok has been charged with shooting into a vehicle or dwelling, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

