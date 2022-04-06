Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is hoping someone will provide a warm and loving home for Pioneer.

10-year-old Pioneer has been diagnosed with cancer after terminal mast cell tumors that metastasized in his chest. While his caretakers say he is still a spunky, happy guy, they are unsure of how long he has left.

The Humane Society of Sarasota County says Pioneer has quality of life, and they are hoping someone out there will be willing to adopt or hospice foster Pioneer for the remainder of his days so he can enjoy the comfort of a home and family. We want him to spend the rest of his life away from the confines of a kennel.

“Pioneer is one of our “TLC” medical cases which means his medical treatment to keep him comfortable during the rest of his days will be covered by the Humane Society,” reads a post from the group.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.