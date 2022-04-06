FWC: Give manatees their space during mating season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Love is in the air ... for manatees and that means humans should stay out of the way.

This manatee mating season, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is reminding residents, especially boaters, to look out for herds of the gentle giants in the water.

If you encounter a herd, it’s important to watch from a distance as these large, strong animals are focused on mating. Bystanders that get too close could be seriously injured. In most cases the manatees are not stranded, injured or distressed, and the public should not try to approach or assist the animals in any way.

If you are concerned about a mating herd or observe an injured or dead manatee, please call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-3922.

