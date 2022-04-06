Advertise With Us
FWC: Give manatees their space during mating season

A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. One thing wildlife officials have learned during the winter experimental feeding program to help manatees avoid starvation is that if you feed them, they will come. Officials said Wednesday, March 23, that manatees have eaten virtually all of the estimated 160,000 pounds of lettuce provided at a warm-water power plant site where manatees typically congregate during cold months. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Love is in the air ... for manatees and that means humans should stay out of the way.

This manatee mating season, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is reminding residents, especially boaters, to look out for herds of the gentle giants in the water.

If you encounter a herd, it’s important to watch from a distance as these large, strong animals are focused on mating. Bystanders that get too close could be seriously injured. In most cases the manatees are not stranded, injured or distressed, and the public should not try to approach or assist the animals in any way.

If you are concerned about a mating herd or observe an injured or dead manatee, please call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-3922.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

