Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus

The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is working with Canadian food and health agencies to investigate a multi-state outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters from British Columbia.

The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in at least 13 states, the FDA confirmed.

These states include:

  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Washington

The FDA says oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

Food contaminated with norovirus may also look, smell and taste normal.

Norovirus can infect people of all ages, and the most common symptoms of infection are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache and body ache.

These symptoms will usually develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus. People typically recover from norovirus in one to three days.

To protect yourself from norovirus infection, the FDA urges you to avoid eating raw oysters in any of the locations listed above. If you have any of the products, the agency recommends throwing them away or returning them to the distributor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Stephen Matthew Havrilka
Suspect in gruesome hotel murder ruled incompetent to stand trial
WWSB
Riverview High School lifts lockdown following bomb threat
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
A dangerous specimen was removed from a playground in Manatee County
MCSO Sgt. removes snake from children’s playground
The FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
Raw oyster recall in 13 states, including Florida

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Missile kills 30 evacuees at busy Ukrainian train station
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday April 8
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday April 8
Gov. DeSantis has signed a COVID-19-linked bill requiring health care centers to allow...
DeSantis signs hospital visitation bill, other legislation
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Cooler and drier air moves in for the weekend
Authorities investigated a crash involving a trolley and a bicyclist on Siesta Key Thursday.
Siesta Key bicyclist injured in collision with trolley