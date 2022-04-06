Deputies and bystander save man from burning car in Port Charlotte

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a lot of chaos in the early morning hours on Saturday when Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Parrish arrived on scene at the Riverwood development in Port Charlotte. A car up in flames following a single vehicle crash and a man trapped inside.

“When I get out of the car, I can hear him yelling for me, hey I’m on fire, I need help,” said Parrish. “So I get over there, he’s lodged in the car pretty good. His seat belt was wrapped around his neck and his shoulder.”

Parrish, a 3-year member of the force would eventually get help from Deputy Bryant Vasquez and a bystander. A pocket knife was used to cut the seat belt and a fire extinguisher was used to put out the flames on the man. He was pulled out of the burning vehicle with just seconds to spare.

“It was just one of those things, a few minutes, couple of seconds, they made the difference,” said Parrish. “Like in his case, once I got him out of the car, within 15 or 20 seconds that whole drivers seat where he was at was basically charcoal.”

The man remains in critical condition. Parrish, Vasquez and the bystander who helped are okay. Parrish is being very modest about his heroic actions.

“If any other deputies showed up or members of FHP, I have no doubt that any of us that walked onto that scene would’ve done the same thing I did,” said Parrish. “I was just the first one there.”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation into the crash.

