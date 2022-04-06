A cut above the rest, Slayerzfest takes over Suncoast hair scene

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local Suncoast salon, Bottleblonde76, co-hosted Slayerzfest on April 4, 2022 at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Downtown Sarasota.

The event featured over 10+ cutting edge hairstylists who specialized in dynamic color, complex braiding techniques, dread weaving, and more. Slayerzfest provided educational opportunities throughout the day to hair students and audience members with interactive hair tutorials being taught by world renowned artists in the hair and beauty community.

Calling themselves the “black sheep” of the hair world, Hair Slayerz is a collective of award winning hairstylists and colorists from around the globe coming together to showcase their talents on the main stage.

Hair Slayerz creator Paul Mac, who is from Ireland, said the group originated from the lack of representation he felt hairstylists who practiced non-traditional techniques were getting online and in the mainstream media.

“So I started Hair Slayerz two-and-a-half years ago. I wanted to give more alternative artists a platform. A lot of the more alternative work wasn’t being promoted on some of the bigger hair pages and I knew a lot of people were frustrated with that, especially artists with smaller followings” Paul says.

“We created a community called the ‘Black Sheep Army’ and we’ve reached over 100,000 followers. We’ve won numerous awards among our educators and artists. This is the biggest event we’ve put on so far.”

Paul said the event would not have been made possible without the help of his colleague and fellow Hair Slayer, Sam Daly who owns the Bottleblonde76 salon in Downtown Sarasota.

Sam had been working to bring this event to Sarasota for over two years. The pandemic put her plans on pause temporarily, but with the power of social media and the Black Sheep Army, Slayerzfest was back on thanks to the efforts of many.

“It was my goal to bring these international stylists who are also Hair Slayerz all together in Sarasota so that us edgier and more push-the-envelope stylists can get their education too.” she says.

When asked why Sarasota was picked as the location for this year’s Slayerzfest Sam told us,

“We actually have a great deal of Hair Slayerz that are living in Florida. There were so many artists that were Instagram famous working for major companies living right here in your neighborhood. So we just wanted to let the community know we are here for you.”

Slayerzfest concluded in the evening with an avant-garde fashion and hair show with models who represented the four elements Air, Water, Fire, and Earth.

The group hopes to bring Slayerzfest to more cities across the country and overseas internationally in the near future.

To learn more about Hair Slayerz and Bottleblonde76 head to:

https://www.instagram.com/hair_slayerz + https://bottleblonde76.com/

