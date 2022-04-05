Windy Wednesday with some storms on Thursday

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another storm system will be developing over the SE U.S. and sweep a cold front our way on Thursday. This front will bring a line of showers with an embedded thunderstorm or two which has a small chance of becoming severe. The timing of this disruptive weather looks to be moving through our area from Manatee County late Thursday morning and then exiting Charlotte County during the mid afternoon.

The distinction of being a “ First Alert Weather Day” means expect some disruptive weather at times on Thursday. On a scale of 1-5, where 5 is the worse case we should see about a 2 on Thursday. The National Storm Prediction Center is calling for a marginal risk for one or two storms to turn strong to severe but most areas will only get some much needed rain.

Before all of that we will see another breezy day on Wednesday with winds out of the SSW at 10-20 mph at times. Small craft should exercise caution if venturing out on the waters on Wednesday. There is a possibility of some fog in the morning which should burn off by say 10 a.m. or so. Temperatures to start the day will be in the low 70s so well above the average of 61 degrees. We will have mostly sunny skies by noon and that will warm things up into the low 80s near the beaches and mid to upper 80s inland. There is a 20% chance for a isolated mainly inland storm on Wednesday.

Thursday the rain chance increases to 70% for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy though the day with windy weather continuing. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts occasionally.

The high on Thursday will warm into the low to mid 80s and then tend to cool down later in the day once the rain and the front moves through the area.

Thursday night we will still see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a few showers. Temperatures to start Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will pick up out of the WNW at 15-20 mph which will begin to usher in some cooler and drier air. The high on Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Cold front moves in Thursday (WWSB)

Saturday should be really comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. It will still be a bit breezy out there with winds out of the north to northeast at 15-20 mph.

Sunday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies to start the day but it will be cool. You may need a light jacket if your going out and about early Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s inland and mid to upper 50s along the beaches.

The weather should stay nice to start the work week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.