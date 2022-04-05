Watch: Charlotte deputies pull man from burning vehicle

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies are being hailed as heroes after pulling a man from a burning vehicle Saturday morning.

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” says Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The one-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight Saturday in the Riverwood community. Residents called 911 after hearing a loud crash and a man yelling for help.

Deputies Garrett Parrish and Bryant Ovalles Vasquez arrived on scene to see the burning wreckage of a vehicle in the roadway.

An occupant was trapped inside the wreckage, with his seat belt wrapped around his neck and upper body, the sheriff’s office said.

Dash cam video from a patrol car shows the deputies trying to extinguish the fire in order the get the man out. Using a pocket knife, the man was freed and pulled to safety with the help of a good Samaritan.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.