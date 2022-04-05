Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Watch: Charlotte deputies pull man from burning vehicle

Charlotte County deputies pull man from burning car
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies are being hailed as heroes after pulling a man from a burning vehicle Saturday morning.

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” says Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The one-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight Saturday in the Riverwood community. Residents called 911 after hearing a loud crash and a man yelling for help.

Deputies Garrett Parrish and Bryant Ovalles Vasquez arrived on scene to see the burning wreckage of a vehicle in the roadway.

An occupant was trapped inside the wreckage, with his seat belt wrapped around his neck and upper body, the sheriff’s office said.

Dash cam video from a patrol car shows the deputies trying to extinguish the fire in order the get the man out. Using a pocket knife, the man was freed and pulled to safety with the help of a good Samaritan.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Sarasota shooting
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Pioneer needs a comfy spot to spend the rest of his days.
Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC

Latest News

Many Ukrainians on the Suncoast on edge as devastating war continues in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine hitting close to home for many residents on the Suncoast
The FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
Raw oyster recall in 13 states, including Florida
An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida.
Hammerhead shark washes up on Pompano Beach
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday
Florida State Capitol Building
Judge rejects leaving redistricting case