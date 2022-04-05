Advertise With Us
Sarasota man facing additional armed robbery charges

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man already facing trial in several armed robbery cases in Manatee County was rearrested Monday and charged in more cases, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chike Opene, 26, is suspected in at least six robberies dating back to the fall of 2020, authorities say.

On Nov. 8, 2020, a victim was walking home from Walmart on 27th Street East when an unknown black male wearing a hoodie approached him with a gun and forcibly grabbed the victim’s cellphone and wallet before driving away in a black sedan.

The next evening, two victims had just cashed a check at Amscot. As they both walked to the apartment they heard a car door close and the suspect say “stop running and give me your money.” The victims complied and the suspect fled in a black sedan with over $6,000 in cash.

Less than two weeks later, a victim affiliated with several convenient stores was in his van outside the store when a suspect approached him on foot, armed with a pistol. The victim handed over a bank bag containing over $3,000, his wallet with miscellaneous credit cards, several hundred dollars in cash and his cell phone.

Opene has already pleaded not guilty in several of these cases.

Investigators say more charges are expected. Opene is suspected in at least one additional robbery.

