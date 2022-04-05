Riverview High teacher gets national award

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Riverview High School math teacher was named a national Milken Educator Award recipient Tuesday.

Hernandez is among more than 60 educators in the U.S. who will receive the award during the 2021-22 school year. Hernandez is the first recipient from Sarasota County Schools since 2002.

Hernandez is credited with driving students’ interest and passing rates of her Advanced Placement statistics class above the state average.

Hernandez serves on the instructional leadership team at the school, RHS, heads the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports data team, is a member of the district’s leadership academy, and delivers professional learning on student engagement and instructional technology.

She helped design and implement the Freshmen Transition course, which integrates character education, resiliency and communication skills into the ninth grade curriculum. Hernandez oversees activities and student government representation as the advisor for the Freshman Board and led a schoolwide effort to create a monthly character-driven recognition program for students and teachers.

Milken Award recipients are heralded in their early to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities inherent in the Award.

In an announcement on the Milken website, Hernandez was praised for her support of students. “Every day as they step foot in her classroom, they are met with reminders from a bulletin board bearing motivational sticky notes. ‘You are enough.’’ ‘You’ve got this.’ Her positive attitude fosters an environment where students challenge themselves to work hard, driving steadily rising AP Statistics pass rates that have surpassed the state.”

The award comes with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. In June, honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid forum in Los Angeles, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to increase their impact on K-12 education.

