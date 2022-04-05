Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in South Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested, officials said.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, a Rochester organized crime figure who killed three men in the 1980s and tried to kill two others, was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday, the U.S. Marshals service said in a news release.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28. The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that poor health put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Sarasota shooting
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Pioneer needs a comfy spot to spend the rest of his days.
Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC

Latest News

Many Ukrainians on the Suncoast on edge as devastating war continues in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine hitting close to home for many residents on the Suncoast
The FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
Raw oyster recall in 13 states, including Florida
An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida.
Hammerhead shark washes up on Pompano Beach
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday
Florida State Capitol Building
Judge rejects leaving redistricting case