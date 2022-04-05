Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mickey Mouse can start hugging again at Disney parks

Disney cartoon characters Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.
Disney cartoon characters Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.(AIJAZ RAHI | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again.

For nearly two years, costumed characters at U.S. Disney parks have kept their distance from visitors because of the pandemic. They haven’t been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans.

That is about to change in a few weeks when the parks reintroduce traditional character greetings. As soon as mid-April, personal interaction between visitors and costumed characters will be allowed again at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida and on Disney cruises, the company said late last week in a blog post.

The parks closed temporarily because of the coronavirus in spring 2020. After the parks reopened that summer, costumed characters could only be seen waving from a distance in the parks or in parades. Last fall, the parks allowed the costumed characters to return to locations around the parks for individualized meet-ups with visitors, but they were only allowed to greet visitors and have their photos taken from a distance.

“Very soon, you will once again be able to hug Mickey Mouse, get an autograph from Mulan, and share a laugh with Goofy,” the post said. “We know many of you have missed these special moments, and your Disney character friends have missed you, too!”

Not all the traditional locations for character greetings will be open right away, the company said. They will be reopened in phases.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverview High School math teacher Ashley Hernandez was surprised Tuesday morning with news she...
Riverview High teacher gets national award
New Arts Center
Van Wezel, City of Sarasota announce planning of new Sarasota Performing Arts Center
Ashleigh Schulman got a surprise on her doorstep
Ding Dong! Gator decides to take early morning nap on Bradenton doorstep
Sarasota man facing additional armed robbery charges
In a rare moment of unison, the two groups are issuing statements calling on Superintendent...
Manatee County Republican Party, NAACP call for school district superintendent to step down

Latest News

agape
Agape Flights crew back home safe
deck
Daiquiri Deck owner facing lawsuit
ABC7 News at 6pm - April 4, 2022
shooting
Sacramento mass shooting
gas
National average gas price down, but Florida's is up