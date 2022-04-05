Advertise With Us
Miami apartment deemed unsafe, residents asked to evacuate

By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE , Fla. (CNN Newsource) - More than one hundred people in Florida had to leave their homes Monday after their apartment building was deemed unsafe.

Bayview 60 Homes, in North Miami Beach, has been under investigation for several months when the property owner had hired a structural engineer to look into the building.

Police were called Monday afternoon to ensure residents were evacuating. The residents are getting a three day stay at a hotel as well as their April rent and security deposits back to compensate for their evacuation.

Residents are allowed back in the building Tuesday to gather personal items. The area is still considered an “active scene” as it is unclear what officials will determine what happens next.

