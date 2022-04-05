Advertise With Us
Manatee County deputy honored for heroic actions while saving drowning toddler

Deputy Daniel Parham was awarded deputy of the month
Deputy Daniel Parham was awarded deputy of the month(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County deputy has been recognized for his heroic actions with compassion while responding to a call.

In February 2022, Deputy Daniel Parham was dispatched to a possible drowning involving a two-year old child. Parham arrived and immediately started life saving efforts until EMS arrived and took over. The child was then flown to All Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The parents left immediately to get to the hospital to be with the child and left their other five children at the vacation rental with a nanny. They left in such a hurry that they forgot to give the nanny money to provide dinner for the children. The deputy then took it upon himself to purchase pizza and drinks for the children.

He not only provided them with dinner; he took the time to speak with the children who were understandably distraught and worried about their sibling. The child was given a positive prognosis and parents were very grateful for Deputy Parham’s kindness. For his life saving efforts and kindness, Deputy Daniel Parham has been named MCSO’s Deputy of the Month for March 2022.

