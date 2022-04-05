Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FWC announces arrest of fisherman in possession of stolen commercial traps

FWC released this photo of confiscated traps and crabs.
FWC released this photo of confiscated traps and crabs.(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB) - Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission conducted a resource inspection on a fishing vessel.

On board, officers found 12 crab traps belonging to other commercial and recreational fishermen. 28 stone crabs were found in whole condition, four of which were egg-bearing females, and one undersized sheepshead. They also found 26 stone crab claws, 17 of which were undersized.

The exact location of the seizure was not named.

The operator was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of trap theft, as well as additional charges for resource violations. To report wildlife violations, contact our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Sarasota shooting
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Pioneer needs a comfy spot to spend the rest of his days.
Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC

Latest News

Many Ukrainians on the Suncoast on edge as devastating war continues in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine hitting close to home for many residents on the Suncoast
The FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
Raw oyster recall in 13 states, including Florida
An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida.
Hammerhead shark washes up on Pompano Beach
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday
Florida State Capitol Building
Judge rejects leaving redistricting case