FWC announces arrest of fisherman in possession of stolen commercial traps

(WWSB) - Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission conducted a resource inspection on a fishing vessel.

On board, officers found 12 crab traps belonging to other commercial and recreational fishermen. 28 stone crabs were found in whole condition, four of which were egg-bearing females, and one undersized sheepshead. They also found 26 stone crab claws, 17 of which were undersized.

The exact location of the seizure was not named.

The operator was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of trap theft, as well as additional charges for resource violations. To report wildlife violations, contact our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

