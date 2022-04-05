FDOT to hold in-person session Tuesday on Little Ringling Project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will be hosting a public workshop for the Little Ringling (State Road (SR) 789) Project Development & Environment Study in Sarasota County.

The in-person open house is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236. The in-person event will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

The workshop provides the opportunity for the public to offer feedback. The Little Ringling Causeway PD&E Study is evaluating the proposed reconstruction and/or rehabilitation of the existing bridges along John Ringling Causeway from Bird Key Drive to Sarasota Harbour West. The workshop is being held to present information about the project alternatives and engineering and environmental analysis completed to date.

The Department has three ways to participate in the public workshop: by joining the live virtual event, by attending the live in-person event, or by viewing the materials online through the project website here.

All workshop materials will be available online from March 29, 2022 through April 21, 2022. A copy of these materials will also be displayed at the in-person and virtual events. You may choose any combination of the options provided to review the materials and to submit your comments.

There is a virtual option scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please register to attend here.

The live event can also be accessed online through the project website here.

Once registered, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the workshop online. Please note, Internet Explorer cannot be used to register or attend this webinar. Please review the workshop materials online through the project website prior to this event.

