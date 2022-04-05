Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.(Adidas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Adidas is teaming up with Waffle House for a limited-edition golf shoe.

Waffle House, which has its headquarters in Georgia, is celebrating the kickoff of the 86th Masters Tournament in Augusta this Thursday with the release of the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House shoes.

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern. The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.

The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.
The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.(Adidas)

“Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right,” an Adidas news release reads.

The shoes cost $200 for women’s sizes and $210 to men’s sizes. You can order them here on Adidas’ website starting April 7.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Sarasota shooting
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Pioneer needs a comfy spot to spend the rest of his days.
Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC

Latest News

Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine appeals for weapons as fight looms on eastern front
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
Federal Reserve officials are signaling they will take a more aggressive approach to fighting...
Congress works to lower gas prices as Fed signals rates hike
The "aggressive" female fox captured on Capital Hill has been humanely euthanized and tested...
Fox that bit 9 people near Capitol Hill tests positive for rabies
An Iowa man who died in 2013 has been linked to the killings of three female motel clerks and...
Murderer of 3 women identified by DNA after 30-year investigation