SWFL Crime Stoppers searching for man caught on camera beating dog

Do you recognize this vehicle? The owner was filmed beating a dog.
Do you recognize this vehicle? The owner was filmed beating a dog.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is hoping that someone recognizes this individual. We want to warn you that the contents of this video are disturbing.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the unknown male individual was seen punching a dog in the backseat of what appears to be a gold or tan Chrysler 200.

The incident is believed to have taken place at a Racetrac somewhere in Fort Myers. Any assistance with this investigation would be greatly appreciated.

If you saw this act of animal cruelty take place, if you can identify the male subject, the vehicle or the Racetrac at which this took place, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or you can submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

