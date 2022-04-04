UPDATE: North Port man who killed his wife sentenced to life in prison

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Shawn Edward Baker, a North Port man who pleaded no contest in the 2020 shooting death of his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shawn Baker was arrested Sept. 30, 2020 at the couple’s Chesapeake Avenue home after reportedly calling police and telling them he killed Kimberly Baker.

”I’m sorry,” Baker reportedly confessed to a police dispatcher. “I shot her,” adding he would be waiting in the yard, hands up and on his knees.

Police found Kimberly Baker in a bedroom, with a single gunshot wound. A handgun was nearby. Shawn Baker initially cooperated but later asked for attorney in an interview at North Port police headquarters.

Baker apparently talked to police about a possible motive but that portion of the report was redacted before being released to the media.

Their children were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt, nor did the witness the shooting.

