Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

UPDATE: North Port man who killed his wife sentenced to life in prison

North Port PD man
North Port PD man(North Port PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Shawn Edward Baker, a North Port man who pleaded no contest in the 2020 shooting death of his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shawn Baker was arrested Sept. 30, 2020 at the couple’s Chesapeake Avenue home after reportedly calling police and telling them he killed Kimberly Baker.

”I’m sorry,” Baker reportedly confessed to a police dispatcher. “I shot her,” adding he would be waiting in the yard, hands up and on his knees.

Police found Kimberly Baker in a bedroom, with a single gunshot wound. A handgun was nearby. Shawn Baker initially cooperated but later asked for attorney in an interview at North Port police headquarters.

Baker apparently talked to police about a possible motive but that portion of the report was redacted before being released to the media.

Their children were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt, nor did the witness the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverview High School math teacher Ashley Hernandez was surprised Tuesday morning with news she...
Riverview High teacher gets national award
New Arts Center
Van Wezel, City of Sarasota announce planning of new Sarasota Performing Arts Center
Ashleigh Schulman got a surprise on her doorstep
Ding Dong! Gator decides to take early morning nap on Bradenton doorstep
Sarasota man facing additional armed robbery charges
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart

Latest News

Slayerzfest Group Shot
A cut above the rest, Slayerzfest takes over Suncoast hair scene
Pioneer needs a comfy spot to spend the rest of his days.
Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC
A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal, Monday, Jan. 31,...
FWC: Give manatees their space during mating season
Student hit by vehicle in front of North Port High
Cats
Discovering the Suncoast - Big Cat Habitat