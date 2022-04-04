Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Manatee County man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing endangered adult alert has been issued for a Manatee County man.

Deputies say Derrick Fenner, 42, was last seen riding a bicycle around 1:20 pm Monday in the 2000 block of 26th Street East, Bradenton after having made irrational statements and indicating he may want to harm himself. It’s believed Derrek was heading to the west side of town.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

