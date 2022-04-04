Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Manatee County man

Derrick Fenner
Derrick Fenner(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing endangered adult alert has been issued for a Manatee County man.

Deputies say Derrick Fenner, 42, was last seen riding a bicycle around 1:20 pm Monday in the 2000 block of 26th Street East, Bradenton after having made irrational statements and indicating he may want to harm himself. It’s believed Derrek was heading to the west side of town.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverview High School math teacher Ashley Hernandez was surprised Tuesday morning with news she...
Riverview High teacher gets national award
New Arts Center
Van Wezel, City of Sarasota announce planning of new Sarasota Performing Arts Center
Ashleigh Schulman got a surprise on her doorstep
Ding Dong! Gator decides to take early morning nap on Bradenton doorstep
Sarasota man facing additional armed robbery charges
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart

Latest News

Pioneer needs a comfy spot to spend the rest of his days.
Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC
A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal, Monday, Jan. 31,...
FWC: Give manatees their space during mating season
Student hit by vehicle in front of North Port High
Cats
Discovering the Suncoast - Big Cat Habitat
One injured in Sarasota shooting