Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Republican Party, NAACP call for school district superintendent to step down

In a rare moment of unison, the two groups are issuing statements calling on Superintendent...
In a rare moment of unison, the two groups are issuing statements calling on Superintendent Cynthia Saunders to leave the district over an administrative scandal.(ABC7 News)
By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two groups in Manatee County are calling on the school district’s superintendent to resign. The Republican Party of Manatee County and the Manatee County NAACP are both putting forward separate statements demanding action.

They both want Superintendent Cynthia Saunders to resign and, for the school board to terminate her if she doesn’t.”

Anytime that the NAACP and the Manatee County Republican Party agree on an issue, I think the public should take notice of it,” Garin Hoover, the vice chair of the Republican Party of Manatee County, said.

This is all over a scandal in the school district where Saunders was accused of inflating graduation rates during the 2014-2016 school years.

Earlier this month, the Education Practices Commission agreed to punish Saunders. The commission is issuing her a $2,000 fine, and she’s required to take ethics classes.

The NAACP later released a statement asking her to resign, writing a statement that wrote in part, “Mrs. Saunders violated the 14th amendment rights of those students and the inaction by the school board shows that they do not value educating students from marginalized communities.”

Hoover has harsh words too. He’s calling the incident “outrageous” and believes the district needs to be held to a higher standard.

”Keep in mind this coding, deliberately coding students as homeschooled without the parents even knowing about it,” he said. “That’s wrong.”

Hoover believes this incident has done serious damage to the district’s reputation, and he feels this punishment is weak.

However, others feel differently.

“Asking her to resign or asking that the board fire her are off base,” Dave “Watchdog” Miner, a former school board member, said. “Frankly, I think I would have to swallow five idiot pills before I can support either one of those being done.”

Miner served on the school board with Saunders and is adamant that she has done a lot in her time to better the school district. While he acknowledges this incident isn’t good, he doesn’t feel that she deserves to lose her job over it.

”Yes, she’s made mistakes, she’s apologized for them, but she’s made the corrections,” Miner said. “To throw this at hurt right now isn’t hurting her particularly. It’s hurting this district’s future.”

It’s now up to the Manatee County School Board to decide whether Saunders should stay or go.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverview High School math teacher Ashley Hernandez was surprised Tuesday morning with news she...
Riverview High teacher gets national award
New Arts Center
Van Wezel, City of Sarasota announce planning of new Sarasota Performing Arts Center
Ashleigh Schulman got a surprise on her doorstep
Ding Dong! Gator decides to take early morning nap on Bradenton doorstep
Sarasota man facing additional armed robbery charges
McGowan was arrested after a Marion County deployed his taser.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy deploys taser on woman with knife in Walmart

Latest News

Pioneer needs a comfy spot to spend the rest of his days.
Humane Society of Sarasota County hoping someone comes to aid of senior pup in need of TLC
A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal, Monday, Jan. 31,...
FWC: Give manatees their space during mating season
Student hit by vehicle in front of North Port High
Cats
Discovering the Suncoast - Big Cat Habitat
One injured in Sarasota shooting