Manatee County Republican Party, NAACP call for school district superintendent to step down

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two groups in Manatee County are calling on the school district’s superintendent to resign. The Republican Party of Manatee County and the Manatee County NAACP are both putting forward separate statements demanding action.

They both want Superintendent Cynthia Saunders to resign and, for the school board to terminate her if she doesn’t.”

Anytime that the NAACP and the Manatee County Republican Party agree on an issue, I think the public should take notice of it,” Garin Hoover, the vice chair of the Republican Party of Manatee County, said.

This is all over a scandal in the school district where Saunders was accused of inflating graduation rates during the 2014-2016 school years.

Earlier this month, the Education Practices Commission agreed to punish Saunders. The commission is issuing her a $2,000 fine, and she’s required to take ethics classes.

The NAACP later released a statement asking her to resign, writing a statement that wrote in part, “Mrs. Saunders violated the 14th amendment rights of those students and the inaction by the school board shows that they do not value educating students from marginalized communities.”

Hoover has harsh words too. He’s calling the incident “outrageous” and believes the district needs to be held to a higher standard.

”Keep in mind this coding, deliberately coding students as homeschooled without the parents even knowing about it,” he said. “That’s wrong.”

Hoover believes this incident has done serious damage to the district’s reputation, and he feels this punishment is weak.

However, others feel differently.

“Asking her to resign or asking that the board fire her are off base,” Dave “Watchdog” Miner, a former school board member, said. “Frankly, I think I would have to swallow five idiot pills before I can support either one of those being done.”

Miner served on the school board with Saunders and is adamant that she has done a lot in her time to better the school district. While he acknowledges this incident isn’t good, he doesn’t feel that she deserves to lose her job over it.

”Yes, she’s made mistakes, she’s apologized for them, but she’s made the corrections,” Miner said. “To throw this at hurt right now isn’t hurting her particularly. It’s hurting this district’s future.”

It’s now up to the Manatee County School Board to decide whether Saunders should stay or go.

